Joe Scarborough first entered the public eye when he ran for office in ’94 at the age of 29. After serving in the in the House for seven years, Scarborough landed in television, hosting on MSNBC starting in 2003, most famously with co-host (and now fiancé) Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe. Through all of that time, Joe has played music in bands and solo, but it wasn’t until recently that he put it out for the world to hear. Kyle Meredith spoke with Joe Scarborough about his new EPs, how “the Trump tweet” found it’s way into the music, and what’s to come.

You can listen to the interview above, or read the transcript below, and then check out the “Mystified” video and a live performance of “Welcome To The Monkey House” that was filmed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Kyle Meredith: We have to start with the most obvious thing, because, this was definitely a surprise. I get an email from Sony RED and they say, “Hey, I’m sure you didn’t know this, but Joe Scarborough is a musician and he has EPs.” The first time you hear that, you think, “Oh no. I don’t know how this is going to be.”

Joe Scarborough: Exactly.

Kyle Meredith: Then I heard it, and I was so instantly surprised and taken aback. Only then was I able to just sit and enjoy the songs for what they are. So we’ve got to start at the obvious part. How long have you been doing this? Have you always been a musician? How far does this go back?

Joe Scarborough: You know, my mom pushed me to take … she was a Master. She got her Masters in music at the University of Kentucky, and when I was five she started pushing me to take piano lessons. She taught piano. Of course, being a five-year old boy, the last thing I wanted to do was be in a class with all girls playing piano. So that lasted for about three years, four years. I wanted to be a short stop for the Atlanta Braves when I grew up, not a piano player. So of course the second I quit, I started sort of making my way to the piano on my own. Just started playing by ear, probably wrote my first song at 10.

The interesting thing is, music’s always been the center of my life and always been the most important thing, but anybody that’s ever been in a band knows you’ve got to make a decision at some point. So I was in college, had a band. Was in law school, had a band. Was in Congress, still had a band. Practiced law, had a band. I was on TV and I didn’t have a band, and I finally, a couple of years ago, just said, “You know, enough’s enough. This is the most important thing in my life,” obviously other than my kids.

Believe it or not, when I ran for Congress at 29 … that’s insanely young to run for Congress … didn’t know anybody. But I had no fear, because I’d literally tell people, “Hey, if you don’t want to vote for me, America’s great. Vote for the other guy. I’m fine with that,” and it was the same thing with TV. I just sort of got on TV on a lark, and if people said, “Hey, you suck at TV,” I’d go, “Oh yeah, I guess I do. That’s okay. It beats practicing law.” But music was the one thing that really meant a lot. Meant the world to me. I was a studio rat for years, and finally just decided to take a jump and see how it went. It’s gone a lot better than I thought it would.

Kyle Meredith: Now, as a TV personality, and especially coming out of Congress, was there any holding back when you decided, “I’m going to take this one public. I’m going to take Scarborough as its own thing public,” is that walking off a cliff?

Joe Scarborough: That is. You know, it’s funny. It’s sort of like when Mika and I started Morning Joe, we jumped off a cliff. We said, “Hey, listen. We’re going to do a show different from every other show. We’re not going to report on Paris Hilton and Lindsey Lohan,” and all the other things that everybody else was reporting. We’re going to talk foreign policy and politics. We’re going to have 15-minute interviews, and everybody said, “Well, you’re crazy.” But it worked out.

So I kind of sat down with Mika about a year and a half ago and said, “Hey, listen, I’ve written 400 songs. I’ve spent the past year recording 50 of them, and I think I probably need to do something with my music before I die.” I said, “I’m going to get killed. I’m going to get slaughtered, but I just think I have to do it.” She said, “I agree with you on both points. They’re going to kill you, but you have to do it.” When we first started doing this show, I just never let people hear my music. She had got a hold of a CD and came back and said, “You know, you’re good at this. You need to do this.” So she pushed, and we started playing live. We played live every week on the Upper West Side. Got good crowds, packed the places out. Again, it went a lot better than Mika and I expected. We went down to South by Southwest, played there last year. That went well. I got to a stage where I said, “Well, this is what I love more than anything else. I’m going to do it, and if it goes badly, well, who cares? I’m going to be finally pursuing what I love the most.”

Kyle Meredith: I was thinking about that part of it, the ‘getting killed’ and how I was talking earlier about my first impression before I’d even heard it, that you sort of have to get past the novelty, and I thought, “How unfair that is for anybody that wants to do it,” because, ultimately, creative people are creative people. Having to tell them, “Oh no, you were introduced to me just as a musician, that’s the sandbox you have to play in forever. You were just introduced to me as an actor, so you can’t be a musician,” and vice versa. It really is unfair. I’ll reference an interview I did a few days ago with the band Rooney, which is Robert Schwartzman, the director/actor of the Coppola family and all that. They grew up the same way. It’s like, “But I like doing all of these things.” So for you to put yourself out there like that, it shouldn’t actually be that surprising, even though it is.

Joe Scarborough: Well, you know, the thing is everybody’s got a band. I understand the skepticism. John McEnroe’s got a band. Everybody’s got a band. But when I talked to Sony and RED, I said, “Listen, here’s the deal. I want to put out an EP a month. I’ve got 400 songs, I’ve recorded 50 of them.” Most of the songs that were on the first EP and the second EP, I just wrote one of them on the Fourth of July weekend. I keep writing songs. It’s kind of what I do, you know.

So I said, “I’m just going to keep coming at people with songs every month,” and the first month, they may go, “Hey, John McEnroe’s band doesn’t completely suck,” and then the second month, they’ll be, “Okay, well those are eight songs that aren’t the worst songs I’ve ever heard,” and then after a year you’re looking back and you say, “Well, wait a second. This guy has released, what, 40, 50 songs, and he says he’s going to do it for the next three years and they’re pretty consistent, and some of them I even like.”

Kyle Meredith: It’s like winning by attrition.

Joe Scarborough: You’re exactly right, it’s by attrition and at some point the music’s good or it’s not good. So at some point, as I explained to Sony, I said, “It’s that scene in the Tom Hanks movie, Castaway, where he keeps going out and the wave just keeps coming in, knocking him back.” I said, “Well that’s me every month. It’s going to be four more songs and we’ll just see how long it lasts.” Hopefully it lasts a good long time.

Kyle Meredith: I am a fan of these songs, and the one thing that you notice from the beginning is that you do so many styles, that there is not a genre. You don’t play in a genre. Then it occurred to me, “Well look at that. Joe Scarborough is a Millennial,” because artists these days, bands these days … when we grew up, that’s what it all was. You’re Goth kid. You’re a Rock kid. You’re a Pop kid, or whatever, and you didn’t go outside of that.

The kids growing up nowadays, that’s coming out nowadays, the artists, they don’t play by that game at all. Everybody’s sort of everything, and look at you. You sort of fell into that as well. It’s so interesting, like that first song that we hear with Mystified, on the first EP. It’s got this 80s electronic flavor to it, almost industrial in parts. Your voice comes out like the guy from Psychedelic Furs, which I’m such a big fan of anyway and I think that’s what was appealing.

Joe Scarborough: Oh, my God. That’s just a huge compliment.

Kyle Meredith: But right after that you completely switch genres and you bring the horns in. Then there’s Let’s Fall in Love, which is this great other ballad. Where does that come from? How do you find the ability to be so flexible on your sounds?

Joe Scarborough: First of all, I’ve been around a while. I remember going to the record store when … I wasn’t around when the Hindenburg crashed, but I do remember walking to the music store and seeing Murmur when it first got released. I said, “Oh my God, what is that,” and picked it up, took it home, listened to it. I’d never been that excited. It’s so funny, I was just remembering this the other day because I’ve sort of been listening to Weezer again, but I remember getting elected in ’95 and people asking, “Hey, so what music do you listen to, new congressman,” and, you know, a lot of the Republicans were saying Karen Carpenter and The Carpenters, all this other stuff, Pat Boone.

I was like, “Well, I’m listening to two new groups you’ve probably never heard of, Weezer and Green Day.” Which in ’94, they were still pretty new. So I’m obviously influenced by a ton of stuff, especially The Beatles. But the most exciting thing about how things are today compared to how they were 20 years ago, is I’ve got a studio in my house, Pro Tools. I can experiment. If I decide I want to get a completely different sound, I can do that as well. You have extraordinary freedom recording that you just didn’t used to have. It used to be that you run into the studio and save as much money as you can and get three or four songs that sound about the same so people can pigeonhole you.

I think there’s just so much more freedom now, not only with recording but also obviously with distribution, that you can experiment a lot more. Especially if you’re doing projects like I’m doing, month to month. I think my biggest challenge actually is narrowing things down a bit. I have all this freedom, but you’re right. Going from a Psychedelic Furs song to one with a big horn section and then sort of a three/four U2 type ballad, I think is a move forward to real challenges. Still going in some different directions, but at least making the individual EPs a little more consistent.

Kyle Meredith: On the new EP, we’ve heard Welcome To The Monkey House already, which has the Let My Love Open The Door chords. And the artwork that goes with this EP says it all. It’s laying right out there. I spent most of my time, especially in the last year, talking to bands about politics. Musicians, they’ve always been great bedfellows, politics and music. It does surprise me a little bit, and maybe it’s because you write what you know and this is what’s surrounding all of us, but that’s what I’m getting from this EP as well, a direct attack. Am I wrong?

Joe Scarborough: Probably not. The second song, sort of the Weezer-inspired song, When Will You Go, was written Fourth of July weekend. It was written two days after the President of the United States decided to write some nasty tweets about my fiancé and myself, so it’s kind of hard for that not to influence you. But it was so funny, everybody was calling, because it was the tweet where he said that we had hung out at Mar-A-Lago for hours, and Mika came with a bloody face, and all of these other lies, and it just sort of exploded. Everybody was texting and calling, “Hey, are you okay? You and Mika okay?” Well, we were okay. We were recording that weekend.

We had planned to go ahead and record. So I decided just to go with it and wrote the song. I think the August EP is probably going to be a little more focused on politics than most of the stuff that I do, because you don’t want to get hit over the head with it. I didn’t get into music to talk about politics. I actually love music because it’s a break from politics. But sometimes the two go together, and it was just a crazy, crazy time when we were going in to record the August EP and I said, “Hey guys, I think I’m going to write another … think I’m going to write a song that we’re going to stick in there,” so that’s what When Will You Go ended up being.

Kyle Meredith: And you were telling me that it was originally supposed to be a bit more Cars-influenced, but went Weezer, right?

Joe Scarborough: Yeah. You know, I always loved the beginning of Best Friend’s Girl. I love the guitars of that. And I’ve always loved Ric Ocasek’s producing. So that’s the direction I thought it was going to go in. Then, just by dumb luck, I stumbled over an old, old amp. I’ve been playing a Fender Twin Reverb since the early 80s, so very straightforward American sound, and I haven’t really deviated from that. But I couldn’t get the right distortion that I wanted, and I stumbled over an old amp that Rivers Cuomo had used on the Blue Album for Weezer.

It’s a Mitchell Pro-100 or something like that. Played it, turned it up. I got this great distortion sound, really clean. It actually sounds more like the Green Album than the Blue Album, if you’re a Weezer aficionado. Listened to it, and I said, “Okay, wait a second.” This is another thing about Pro Tools, because when I first wrote it, I said, “Well, maybe it’s going to be like,” I don’t know if you’ve ever heard M83’s Graveyard Girl?

Kyle Meredith: I love that song. I play that all the time at my house, yeah.

Joe Scarborough: Oh, my God. Sounds we have similar tastes, because you’re hitting all my high notes as far as Psychedelic Furs and everything. So I started out going, “Well you know, I’ve got this huge sort of room,” sort of garage-type room where we put the drums in middle, just get a massive sound. So I thought I was going to go that direction. Then I said, “No, wait a second. I think I’m going to tighten it up a lot, and I’m going to make it like Best Friend’s Girl.” But it ended up … when I heard the amp, I said, “Wait a second, this is, actually the Weezer sound might work best.” So I went that direction instead, and again, that’s the exciting thing about having Pro Tools and having a studio. It’s a pretty simple studio and the main part of it’s a fairly small room, but you can do a million different things with them.” So that’s the direction we went.

Kyle Meredith: It’s such a fun song, and again, that’s what I’ve felt about all of them so far. The fact that you have, as you said, 400 songs sitting around, just waiting with 50 of them already recorded. It’s insane and awesome, so I’m excited to hear how the rest of them are. So the two songs I’ve heard from this EP, what’s left on it?

Joe Scarborough: Got a song called Party Line. It was actually a song that was inspired by Heaven, while we’re talking about Psychedelic Furs, which was one of my favorite songs from the Psychedelic Furs. Then the last song is Catch Me If You Can, which is a pretty straightforward sort of indie rock song. I think there are more guitars on the second EP. The horns are sort of reeled in a good bit, so the sound’s probably a little more consistent from beginning to end. But there’s still a lot of different styles going on there.

Kyle Meredith: Well this has been a lot of fun. I really enjoy the EPs. Enjoy talking to you too.

Joe Scarborough: It’s exciting. I can’t thank you enough for having me on. It’s a real thrill for me, and I mean that.