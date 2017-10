John Cleese will be stopping in Louisville on his latest tour. Audiences will be treated to a showing of Monty Python & The Holy Grail and then Mr. Cleese will come out to tell stories from his life and answer questions. Ahead of all of that, he gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about a few things on his mind, which includes his cats, his book So Anyway…, and his new TV show, Hold The Sunset.

Listen to the interview above and then enjoy some Python below.