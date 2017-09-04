Since his last tour, road testing new material in front of a fan base always eager for his next release, the wait for a new record is almost over. Longtime WFPK favorite John Ritter returns with his new album Gathering on September 22nd. Grab the record’s first single Showboat now while you can, it’s WFPK’s free Download of the Week.

“The narrator of “Showboat” is outsized; a big talker who carries deep inner uncertainties and struggles to keep a strong front against the world raging around him. Like all of us, at some point in our lives, he forces himself to laugh through real darkness, whether alone or among others.” – John Ritter

Download SHOWBOAT by JOSH RITTER here