A little country, a little folk, and a big helping of his signature flavor are all the elements you need for Josh Ritter’s brand new single, “Showboat,” the first listen from the upcoming LP Gathering, out September 22nd. Like any esteemed musician, their voice will get richer with age, and our man appears to be channeling his inner Waylon Jennnigs, soothing the soul with his inflection. We also get a cool lyric video, featuring paintings by Ritter himself.