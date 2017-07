Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke has returned for his third solo studio release, and it’s sounding like Kele has new tricks up his sleeve. Known for incorporating elements of electronic, dance, and even dubstep into his overall alternative style, Okereke has found himself exploring elements of acoustic and folk. Fatherland, set to release October 6th, is setting out to be an experimental pursuit, which can offer a look into a side of Kele’s musical abilities we have yet to see.