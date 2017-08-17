Blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd is still going strong since arriving on the scene as a 16 year old with 1995’s Ledbetter Heights. Now on his 8th album, the just-released Lay It On Down, Shepherd is stretching out to incorporate Americana, country, and jazz, though most definitely not forgetting where he came from. Shepherd spoke with Kyle Meredith about working with co-writers, those powerful solos, and how most types of music all come back to the blues.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Baby Got Gone” below!