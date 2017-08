After a five year break that saw solo albums and time off, The Killers have reconvened for their 5th LP, Wonderful Wonderful (Sept. 22, Island). Brandon Flowers gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about a few of it’s songs and themes (manhood, compassion, and empathy), boxing, and how he would have preferred his solo records to have been in The Killers catalog.

