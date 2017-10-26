2014 found punk/grunge/metal/rock outfit L7 reforming for live shows after 13 years gone and a continuously growing bundle of requests from fans to return. Now back on their feet completely, the gang has released their first single in 18 years, “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago.” Donita Sparks spoke with Kyle Meredith about the story behind the song and what it means (and doesn’t mean) in this current political climate, as well as talk of their documentary, Pretend We’re Dead, and what’s yet to come.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago” below!