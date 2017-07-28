Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo has stayed busy since the breakup of the famed NYC band, finally giving focus and drive to a solo career that could before only exist during downtime. It’s been a great awakening for an artist who was mostly known for great guitar freakouts and stream-of-consciousness style poetry, now being able to concentrate on not just the song, but the singer. Ranaldo’s latest LP, Electric Trim, is packed with melody and – get this – hooks. Lee spoke with Kyle Meredith about the record, it’s guests that include Sharon Van Etten and Nels Cline, and his newest pocket book.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Circular (Right As Rain)” below!