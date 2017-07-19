Everyone should be talking about a new thing, a new thing by Lee Ranaldo called “New Thing”. The Sonic Youth co-founder has released the second single to his upcoming solo album Electric Trim, his 12th solo LP to date, which prominently features Sharon Van Etten and incorporates electronic beats and samples into his already wide sonic palette to create something both melodic and adventurous. Electric Trim is due September 15th via Mute Records, but you can check out the “New Thing” music video now, where Ranaldo and his 90’s JVC portable computer take a trip through NYC and offer up thought-provoking commentary on technology and social media.