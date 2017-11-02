Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, two members of the legendary Fleetwood Mac, will be in Louisville to play the Palace this Sunday, Nov 5th. They’re touring behind the self-titled duet record that arrived earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim, and serves as McVie’s first music to be released since 2004. Buckingham spoke with Kyle Meredith about pairing up, the science of songwriting, and why it isn’t a Fleetwood Mac record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “In My World” below!