Lisa Loeb had originally planned to record a new children’s bedtime record, but with the opportunity provided from a collaboration with pianist Larry Goldings, Lullaby Girl is much more than something just for the wee ones. Loeb spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the LP turned into a concept record full of gorgeous covers and a pair of new originals. The two also discuss the 20th anniversary of her Firecracker album, and the story behind it’s hit, “I Do”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Close Your Eyes” below!