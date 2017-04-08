PLEASE NOTE THE NEW LOCATION THIS WEEK FOR LIVE LUNCH: 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville’s Live Lunch Series will take place in the Mayor’s Gallery on Fridays while our performance studio is undergoing renovations. The Mayor’s Gallery is located on the 4th floor of Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson Street (Northwest corner of 5th and Jefferson). Metered, on-street parking is available. Enter through Congress Alley. Location map

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

The past year couldn’t have been much better for longtime WFPK favorites Nellie Pearl. 2016 saw the release of their debut album “Lonesome No More!”, garnering critical praise and national airplay for the Louisville band. Nellie Pearl finished out the year winning the Louisville Music Award for Best Album and appearing on multiple AAA radio stations’ top records of 2016 lists. Nellie Pearl will spend the rest of 2017 touring across the eastern half of the US and are slated to start working on the next LP in October. We are happy to have them return to Live Lunch this Friday! They will also be performing at GonzoFest 2017 this Saturday, April 15.

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter Instagram

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall, 527 West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.