PLEASE NOTE THE NEW LOCATION THIS WEEK FOR LIVE LUNCH: 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville’s Live Lunch Series will take place in the Mayor’s Gallery on Fridays while our performance studio is undergoing renovations. The Mayor’s Gallery is located on the 4th floor of Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson Street (Northwest corner of 5th and Jefferson). Metered, on-street parking is available. Enter through Congress Alley. Location map

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is brought to you by the International Bluegrass Music Museum presenting the 2017 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, June 21 -24. ROMP tickets at Romp Fest dot com.

William Benton (aka Cat Casual) is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist originally from the panhandle of Oklahoma. He has played and toured with bands for nearly half of his life, playing both guitar and bass in various bands and projects. You might recognize Him from previous Louisville band Lucky Pineapple and The Phantom Family Halo. In recent years he has collaborated with the likes of Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Makoto Kawabata (Acid Mothers Temple), Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate), Ivan Julian (The Foundations, Richard Hell and the Voidoids), Shilpa Ray, and many others. He currently fronts Cat Casual and the Holy Midnight as well as Cat Casual and the Ordinary Bones.

To make this Live Lunch appearance extra special, he will be combining both bands to bring you Cat Casual and the Holy Bones Orchestra!

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall, 527 West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.