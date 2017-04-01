PLEASE NOTE THE NEW LOCATION THIS WEEK FOR LIVE LUNCH: 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville’s Live Lunch Series will take place in the Mayor’s Gallery on Fridays while our performance studio is undergoing renovations. The Mayor’s Gallery is located on the 4th floor of Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson Street (Northwest corner of 5th and Jefferson). Metered, on-street parking is available. Enter through Congress Alley. Location map

This week's Live Lunch is sponsored by Music Go Round

Touring in support of their latest album Souvenir, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors return to Louisville this week for Live Lunch at the Mayor’s Gallery. Known for his rich voice and passionate, literate material, Nashville singer/songwriter Drew Holcomb continues to deliver honest songs that focus on love, life and situations reflective of current times.

Like Bruce and his E Streeters or Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers, Holcomb and the Neighbors are the quintessential combo. They show a purposeful intent, each bolstering the other to ensure a solid, straight forward delivery every time. That synergy finds its calling on Souvenir, elevating all involved to a new and lofty plateau. A work of heroic proportions, it’s a keepsake that can easily be savored for a very long time to come. –Glide Magazine



WFPK is also proud to be presenting Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors later Friday evening (4/7) at Headliners.

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter AllMusic WFPK Interview

About Live Lunch

