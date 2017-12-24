Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Considering they’ve only been together since April 2016, Louisville indie-folk quartet Bendigo Fletcher has been catching a lot of ears and attention both locally and regionally. Their nomination in this year’s Louisville Music Awards for “Americana Artist of the Year” is testament to that. Bendigo Fletcher tips its hat to its 70’s West Coast folk, pop and psych-rock influences while keeping their Kentucky roots close at hand, showcased on their self-titled EP released earlier this year. Having initially formed as a hobby to break up the workweek, the pressure was never on. With the simple goal of writing the best harmonies that singer/guitarist Ryan Anderson’s musical upbringing could inspire, they were free to create without restriction. The band succeeds in creating lo-fi earworm melodies with tight harmonies and instrumentation that just make you feel good.

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.