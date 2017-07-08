Please note the special time for Live Lunch this week: Live Lunch will start at 11:00 this Friday with the live audience. Doors open at 10:45. The performance will be broadcast at noon. This is to accommodate Mondo Cozmo‘s appearance at Forecastle later in that afternoon. We look forward to seeing you here for this special performance!

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Kaire -There are lots of rules to remember when driving. Following the the ten second rule helps Louisville breath easier. Turning off a car when idling for more than ten seconds will use less fuel and reduce pollution. When you can count to ten, car off then. More at help-the-air-dot-org.



Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Following the breakup of Eastern Conference Champions, frontman Joshua Ostrander started writing songs for what would become known as Mondo Cozmo. At the time, he was working two landscaping jobs and would come home at night and start recording in his bedroom. We were blown away by the results. His songs spotlighted a new creative direction and sound. Our first taste of his new project was the song “Shine”, which kept us wanting to hear more. We’re looking forward to the debut album “Plastic Soul” that will be released on August 4th, and excited to have Mondo Cozmo join us this week for an early Live Lunch that starts at 11:00. Joshua and the band will be performing later in the afternoon at Forecastle.

For more information: Official Site Facebook Twitter Joshua Ostrander

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.