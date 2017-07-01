Live Lunch has returned to our newly renovated performance space!

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Louisville band King Kong was formed in early 1989 by Ethan Buckler, the original bassist in the band Slint. The core trio for many years was made up of Buckler, Willy MacClean ,and Ray Rizzo. Over the course of its history, King Kong has been joined by many of the city’s music notables, too numerous to list. Joining Ethan for this Live Lunch performance will be Willy MacLean, Eric Baldwin, and Amy Ritchie. Taking their cue from party bands like The B52’s, King Kong is a make-you-wanna-dance funky band, with fun and playful arrangements, neatly crafted guitar lines and Buckler’s witty lyrics, that make for an fun live experience. Get ready as the infectious and extremely dance-able King Kong bring their funky new wave style to Live Lunch this Friday!

King Kong will also be playing the 16th Annual Lebowski Fest Garden Party Saturday, July 8th.

For more information: AllMusic Facebook Lebowski Fest

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.