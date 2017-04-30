Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

No Audience this week, but tune in for an encore of this fantastic performance from Susto from Feb. 3rd of last year. Happy Derby Week!

Susto is pronounced “SOOSTO” y’all. Named after a medical syndrome that’s specific to Latin American culture and roughly translates as “panic attack,” Susto lives up to its moniker. The Charleston, S.C. band specializes in spooked, sneaky songs that often employ single-note guitar licks playing the melody. The band was founded in 2013 by Justin Osborne, and is currently touring in support of their sophomore album “& I’m Fine Today”. Susto brings their unique alt-country/progressive Americana sound to Live Lunch.

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.