This week, we take Live Lunch on the road to the University of Louisville’s Red Barn. The Student Activities Board will be cooking out, providing burgers, dogs, and veggie burgers to all. Yes Virginia, there IS such a thing as a free lunch. Join us there! A map is provided below.



Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Kaire -There are lots of rules to remember when driving. Following the the ten second rule helps Louisville breath easier. Turning off a car when idling for more than ten seconds will use less fuel and reduce pollution. When you can count to ten, car off then. More at help-the-air-dot-org.

Although only in his 20s, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton has earned a reputation for transporting audiences back to the 1920’s playing American Roots music; blending traditional blues and jazz. He’s performed in front of audiences world-wide at shows and festivals, and will be joining us this Friday (9/15) at UofL’s Red Barn. You’ll also he able to catch him Saturday (9/16) headlining the National Jug Band Jubilee.

For more information: Official Site Facebook Wikipedia

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.

Here is a Google map for directions to the University of Louisville campus, as well as a map of the campus showing the exact location of the Red Barn: