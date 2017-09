Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Sullivan University, offering the skills needed to move careers forward. With undergraduate programs in hospitality studies, business, IT and more, Sullivan provides hands-on learning and real-world experience. Details about classes at Sullivan DOT EDU.

Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. The Jazz Journalists Association has voted Anat as Clarinetist of the Year nine years in a row, and she has topped both the Critics and Readers Polls in the clarinet category in DownBeat magazine every year since 2011.

Composer and guitarist Douglas Lora moves with versatility between classical and popular music, and has been established as one of the most prominent artists of his generation. A member of Trio Brasileiro and the Brasil Guitar Duo, he has collaborated with artists including Yo Yo Ma, Paquito d’Rivera and Anat Cohen, among many others.

Douglas and Anat join musical forces for a very special Live Lunch this Friday following their Thursday evening performance at The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival which features a stunning array of musicians and dancers from around the world and right here at home! The Festival runs September 21st through October 1st.

For more information: Anat Cohen Douglas Lora Clifton Roots Jazz & Heritage Festival

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.