Due to the renovation of our lobby, entrance to Live Lunch will be through the side alley door, or handicapped accessible through the rear loading dock door. Sorry for the inconvenience, but you are going to love the new lobby when completed.

Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Kaire -There are lots of rules to remember when driving. Following the the ten second rule helps Louisville breath easier. Turning off a car when idling for more than ten seconds will use less fuel and reduce pollution. When you can count to ten, car off then. More at help-the-air-dot-org.

After hearing one of The Cut Family Foundation’s early funk songs on a local compilation, Black Birds of Paradise drummer Nick Layman reached out to guitarist Matt Hendricks, asking to join the band. Together, they built up a repertoire of jams, culminating with the album Funky Public, their first full-length, an exploration of unity and togetherness through music. Funky Public is a record that often gets lost in the groove, with a heavy emphasis on organ and keys, backed by an unimpeachable rhythm section, jangly guitars and a choir of voices merging as one. Louisville’s own The Cut Family Foundation bring their funky groove to Live Lunch this week.

For more information: Official Site Facebook

About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

If you’re a WFPK member at $10/month or more, you can reserve a free lunch from the City Café (first 50 callers receive a lunch). Call 502-814-6565 up to one week in advance and at least 24 hours in advance.

WPFK members at $15/month or above can enter for a chance to win front-row reserved seats. Reserved seats will be drawn at noon on Tuesdays.

Brown bag your lunch, and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.