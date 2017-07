Living Colour return Sept 8 with Shade, their first LP in eight years. As the story goes, the genre-defying quartet decided to take on the blues, though with the Living Colour drive, after playing a 100th anniversary celebration of Robert Johnson. Lead singer Cory Glover spoke with Kyle Meredith about the record’s themes, and the enduring legacy of “Cult of Personality.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Come On” below!