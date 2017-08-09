The Lone Bellow have spent the past couple years in an upheaval. After 2015’s Then Came The Morning and what seemed like non-stop touring, the trio found themselves in need of downtime and a gut check as to whether they wanted to continue. So a change of scenery was prescribed with the idea of moving the whole band to Nashville, which might not seem like that big of a deal until you take into account that each of them have families. Once relocated, the band hit the studio with Dave Cobb, only to get another – though happier – surprise during the recording.

Zach Williams spoke to Kyle Meredith all about the writing, recording, and that surprise.