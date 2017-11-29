On November 27th, Louisville Is For Lovers re-released digitally remastered downloads of the Louisville Is For Lovers Valentine’s Series vol. 3, 4, and 5 (Volumes 1 & 2 were released last year). Every release has the original album in its entirety (with contributions from Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, My Morning Jacket, Papa M, tara jane O’neil, and many others) as well as bonus tracks (of alternate song versions, hidden tracks, and/or bonus disc tracks) as well as scans of the original artwork.

As part of Louisville Is For Lovers 15th Anniversary celebration (in 2016) they began the slow process of remastering their entire back catalog and releasing digital versions online.

To date, half of their releases (nearing 40 total releases since 2001) are available online through their website (for $5 or less, and half of the releases are free) and all of their Valentine’s compilations are also available on the Louisville Free Public Library’s Louisville Mix streaming service.

Louisville Is For Lovers is also working with the Louisville Underground Music Archive (LUMA) to begin a physical collection as well.

During the work with these two wonderful Louisville music collections they have uncovered a number of copies of their early releases long thought to be out of stock.

So, in celebration of the digital release of the 2003, 2004, and 2005 Valentine’s Compilations, they will also be offering up a very limited number of physical copies of these albums on their website. These are the original hand packaged, numbered CDs, from the original pressings, and every copy will be sold for the original retail price at the time of release: $8 (+S&H) while supplies last. Quantities vary greatly depending on what they were able to locate. In one case, they found only 4 copies; one was set aside for the LUMA and the remainder will be available online.

Each will also come with an immediate download of the digitally remastered reissue with all of the bonus materials.