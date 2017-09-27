It seems every month brings a new anniversary of a classic album, and we’ve come to expect a great deluxe edition with the usual bells & whistles. For Lucinda Williams, the 25th anniversary of her 2nd LP, Sweet Old World, brought the chance to try something a bit different; Why not re-record the whole thing, including the unreleased stuff? The Americana legend spoke with Kyle Meredith about the concept and changes in the songs, and what she’s up to for her next record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Six Blocks Away” below!