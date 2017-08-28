After getting back together for some live dates, the members of Luna decided to go all in for the reunion and record a new record. The first disc is a covers LP, taking on such artists as David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Cure, and The Velvet Underground, though never going for the obvious cut. The companion EP consists of instrumentals, which makes the double disc A Sentimental Education a prime comeback album. Dean Wareham spoke with Kyle Meredith about what it took to get the band back together, the stories behind the songs, and what to expect next.

Luna plays Headliners Music Hall Nov 10 with Eleanor Friedberger.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Fire In Cairo” below!