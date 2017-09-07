Marc Almond is no stranger to a great cover, considering his band Soft Cell has their biggest hit when they gave an 80’s electro-shine to “Tainted Love.” For his new solo LP, Shadows and Reflections, Almond is reaching further back, dipping into an era in the 60s where classical and pop walked hand in hand. Almond spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the project came to be, and the pair of originals that also grace the collection.

Listen to the interview above and then check out his cover of The Young Rascal’s “How Can I Be Sure” below!