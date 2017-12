Margo Price plays Headliners Music Hall Jan 20

With the success of 2016’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, Margo Price took the opportunity for a quick followup, releasing All American Made just a year later. Price talks with Kyle Meredith about having no shortage of thoughts for the album, painting pictures of blue collar hardships and middle America in 2017.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “A Little Pain” below!