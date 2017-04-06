Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives return to Louisville this Saturday, April 8, to Headliners Music Hall. They’re touring behind the just-released LP, Way Out West, which finds Stuart writing of a scene full of cowboys, aliens, horses, drug trips, surf guitar, and cacti. In this interview with Kyle Meredith, the two also discuss the timeliness of it’s release with Standing Rock, and tales of Johnny Cash and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

