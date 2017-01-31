Matt Pond PA have not only named their new single after our fair city, but the tale within name checks some of our people, too. In Matt’s own words:

I wrote the song a few years ago, and we reworked it while mixing Winter Lives. It’s about touring with Rachel’s and driving across the country with Jason Noble. We drove the gear out to Seattle from Louisville to meet the rest of the airborne band, listening to music and talking the best, dumb shit. That man was brilliant in every possible way. And he loved pie so much that he couldn’t read a dessert menu without nearly going insane with skyrocketing joy. I cannot help but to think about his love of pie and smile.