Since its inception in Philadelphia in 1998, Matt Pond PA has traveled a road of perpetual transformation, a shifting cast of copilots and collaborators defining the band’s every season. On August 11, Matt Pond PA will release Still Summer, their twelfth full-length album. Touring in support of the new record, the band make a stop in Louisville to play Zanzabar September 30. The title track Still Summer is the perfect summertime song and you can grab it now, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download STILL SUMMER by MATT POND PA