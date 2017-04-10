Maximo Park return with Risk To Exist on April 21st. The album finds the band – now in their 16th year – finding a new groove with funk and dance rhythms. Of course, at the heart of it all are lyrics concerning happenings in their home country (Bexit) and here in the States, as well as the refugee crisis around the world. Duncan Lloyd spoke with Kyle Meredith about recording it at Wilco’s loft in Chicago, and the poinient themes that make up the record.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video to the title track below.