November 8 brought the 45th anniversary of Lou Reed’s Transformer and with it the relaunch of the book that legendary photographer Mick Rock and Lou had put out before Reed’s death that included photos from the Transformer sessions and an interview between the two. Rock spoke with Kyle Meredith about meeting Lou, hanging with David Bowie and Iggy Pop, and the day that brought that iconic cover shot.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer for Mick Rock’s Shot below, and aou reed classic from Transformer!

And since we’re in the Velvet family, here’s an interview with John Cale.