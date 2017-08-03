You like funk? We sure do, and we are elated to present you with Mike Gordon’s cool, feel-good single to his upcoming release OGOGO. The Phish bassist, out on another solo run, has always proven himself to be a versatile artist, never afraid to explore vast genres of music to add to his rock sound. Gordon’s second single “Victim,” like “Steps” before it, showcases a further embrace of the funk. OGOGO is set to release September 15th, and catch him October 4th in Cincinnati at the 20th Century Theater.