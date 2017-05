Mike Rutherford has pulled The Mechanics back together for another studio album, Let Me Fly, that finds the collective in an upbeat, and often positive mood. Kyle Meredith spoke with Rutherford, Tim Howar, and Andrew Roachford about the new disc, it’s writing, and stories behind some of the songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the lead single, “Don’t Know What Came Over Me” below.