Modern English are set to release a new album, Take Me To The Trees, that will feature the original lineup for the first time in 30 years. The latest listen features a post-punk sound that’s closer to Wire than the pop of their hallmark song, “Melt With You,” proof that the band still have plenty of tricks up their sleeve. Check it out below, and then head over to their Pledge Music campaign to see the other goodies that are on the way.