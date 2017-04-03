6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Listen for an interview with Chris Ballew (of The Presidents of The United States of America)

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Sting had to lock himself in the cold and hunt down “the muse” to make his latest record, 57th and 9th. In this extended interview, he also shares how he wrote Roxanne, what The Police’s first American tour felt like, and what his grandchildren call him.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos. After the talking is out of the way, they’ll give a glimpse inside their musical minds by curating diverse and thoughtful guest DJ sets.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.