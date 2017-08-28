6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Alvvays

2pm – Interview with Luna who will be at Headliners on Nov. 10th!

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

World Cafe’s Latin Roots series continues with a live set from Balun. Originally from Puerto Rico, Balun is now based in Brooklyn. Their latest album, Prisma Tropical expands on the band’s signature electronic, percussive, tropical sound which they call “dreambow.”

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.