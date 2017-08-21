LISTEN FOR AN ECLIPSE SOUNDTRACK ALL THE WAY UP TO THE TOTAL ECLIPSE AT 2:27 PM
6-9am: Mel
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
12:30 – Interview with Wolf Parade
1:30pm – Interview with Gary Numan
2pm – Interview with The Sun and The Moon
2:10PM – PINK FLOYD’S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON!
3-6pm – Stacy Owen
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Before they had record deals, Jay-Z, DMX, Busta Rhymes and hundreds of others performed on an overnight college-radio show in New York. The hosts of that show are back with a new NPR podcast, What’s Good with Stretch and Bobbito. Stretch & Bobbito on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.