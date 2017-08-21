LISTEN FOR AN ECLIPSE SOUNDTRACK ALL THE WAY UP TO THE TOTAL ECLIPSE AT 2:27 PM

6-9am: Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12:30 – Interview with Wolf Parade

1:30pm – Interview with Gary Numan

2pm – Interview with The Sun and The Moon

2:10PM – PINK FLOYD’S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON!

3-6pm – Stacy Owen

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Before they had record deals, Jay-Z, DMX, Busta Rhymes and hundreds of others performed on an overnight college-radio show in New York. The hosts of that show are back with a new NPR podcast, What’s Good with Stretch and Bobbito. Stretch & Bobbito on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.