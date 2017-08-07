6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Sherman Holmes’ career has been defined for decades as a member of the trio the Holmes Brothers. But in 2015, his bandmates Wendell and Popsy passed away. Holmes talks about how he found the courage to go on and make his debut solo album without his bandmates. Sherman Holmes performs on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.