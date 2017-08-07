6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Sherman Holmes’ career has been defined for decades as a member of the trio the Holmes Brothers. But in 2015, his bandmates Wendell and Popsy passed away. Holmes talks about how he found the courage to go on and make his debut solo album without his bandmates. Sherman Holmes performs on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.