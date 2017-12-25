— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED” (6-10am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10am-1pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (2-3pm)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert. Pianists are Marcia Ball, Helen Sung, Joanne Brackeen and Abelita Mateus. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

–A MAIDEN RADIO CHRISTMAS (3-4pm)

Listen for this re-broadcast of a very special WFPK Live Lunch featuring Maiden Radio and friends!

–LIVE FROM PRESERVATION HALL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (4-6pm)

American Routes celebrates with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

Holiday songs and an interview with Priscilla Presley on the new album, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (8-9pm)

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the North Pole.

9pm-12am – After Dark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.