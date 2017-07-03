6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene calls in to talk about the Canadian supergroup’s new LP, Hug of Thunder

2pm – Zach Gill of ALO calls in to talk about his new solo album, Alone In the Multiverse

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Jecorey “1200” Arthur drops by to discuss a new program for youth called Young Person’s Guide to Local Music that will be at The Bomhard Theatre on July 8th.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Cafe, a live set from the band Real Estate. The band has roots in Ridgewood, New Jersey, but recorded its latest album called In Mind in Los Angeles. Real Estate’s 2014 album, Atlas was recorded at Wilco’s loft in Chicago.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.