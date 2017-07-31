6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark (OMD)

2pm – Interview with Gene Loves Jezebel

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag emerged from a grungy residence called “The Nuthouse” and built a rabid fanbase by playing arena-sized ’70s rock to small crowded rooms. They visit World Cafe to share some stories of their gritty DIY beginnings and to perform tracks off their debut full length album, Need To Feel Your Love.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.