6-9am: Mel
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
1pm – Interview with First Aid Kit
2pm – Interview with Petula Clark
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Cale Tyson is an American folk musician from Nashville, Tennessee. Tyson released a compilation album featuring songs from his two previous EPs High on Lonesome and Cheater’s Wine titled Introducing Cale Tyson, in March 2017.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
