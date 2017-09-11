6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Inspired by Jimi Hendrix, modern-day bluesman Selwyn Birchwood got his big break after a high school friend arranged for him to meet blues singer and lap steel player Sonny Rhodes. After hearing Birchwood play, Rhodes told him “I’m gonna take you on the road with me.” Birchwood now fronts his own band. They perform songs off of their latest album, Pick Your Poison.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.