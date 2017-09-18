6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher



12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Van William

2pm – Interview with Dan Croll

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy produced Joan Shelly‘s latest album. It was recorded at Wilco’s loft in Chicago with Tweedy’s son Spencer playing drums on some of the tracks. On the next World Cafe Shelley talks with David Dye and we hear live sets from Shelley, Canadian duo Whitehorse, and New York rockers The National Reserve, recorded at the 56th annual Philadelphia Folk Festival.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.