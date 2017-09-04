6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – Tori Amos

2:00pm – The Mynabirds

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

It’s hard to believe that, as the Doors sing, “Summer’s Almost Gone”. On the next World Cafe, we salute Labor Day with songs that celebrate how hard you work during the year, some back-to-school jams, plus tunes that make those summer vibes last just a little longer.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

The new Manchester Orchestra album, “A Black Mile to the Surface,” took a lot out of frontman Andy Hull. Not content to rest on his laurels, he decided to take a big swing while recording the new record by pushing himself creatively and emotionally.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.