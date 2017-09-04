After the Women’s March in January, Laura Burhenn found herself with an outpouring of ideas and within two weeks had enough songs for a new album for The Mynabirds. First releasing them grouped into separate EPs, the songs have once again found the full picture with the Be Here Now LP and tackle just about every major political, and human, story of the past 9 months. Burhenn called in to talk with Kyle Meredith about the events that lead to the record, and the stories behind the songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Golden Age” below!