Roadcase Royale was born out of a double heartache. Nancy Wilson’s legendary band Heart, whom she spent the past 40 years in with her sister, had gone on an indefinite hiatus, and vocalist Liv Warfield had been part of Prince’s New Power Generation when the the artist passed away. Wilson spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the two musicians found each other, and how, as Wilson puts it, this band saved her life.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Get Loud” and “Not Giving Up” below.